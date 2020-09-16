Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University.

- Tonight's WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with a video package on last week's show, including how Finn Balor defeated Adam Cole to win the vacant NXT Title. We also get a video for tonight's matches.

- We're live on a slight tape delay from the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He's joined in the arena by Wade Barrett. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix joins them from home.

Io Shirai vs. Shotzi Blackheart

We go right to the ring for tonight's non-title opener as Shotzi Blackheart makes her way out, riding her mini-tank to the ring. NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai is out next.

