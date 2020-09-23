Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

WWE has announced the following for tonight's show:

* Tommaso Ciampa vs. Jake Atlas

* Gauntlet Eliminator with Bronson Reed, Kushida, Kyle O'Reilly, Cameron Grimes and Timothy Thatcher, to determine the new #1 contender for NXT Champion Finn Balor at Takeover

* Battle Royal with Rhea Ripley, Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez, Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox, Shotzi Blackheart, Kayden Carter, Kacy Catanzaro, Aliyah, Xia Li, and Indi Hartwell to determine the new #1 contender to NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai for a title shot at Takeover