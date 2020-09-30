Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

* Dakota Kai vs. Shotzi Blackheart

* NXT North American Champion Damian Priest and NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai vs. Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae

* WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels hosts in-ring face-off between Kyle O'Reilly and NXT Champion Finn Balor

* Final "Takeover: 31" build