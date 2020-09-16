- Above is a new vignette for WWE NXT Superstar "The Thunderstorm" Sam Gradwell. The NXT UK relaunch episode will air tomorrow at 3pm ET on the WWE Network.

- The non-title match between NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai and Shotzi Blackheart will open tonight's NXT broadcast on the USA Network.

As noted, tonight's show will also feature new NXT Champion Finn Balor, Killian Dain and Drake Maverick vs. Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish, NXT Tag Team Champions Breezango vs. Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner with the titles on the line, and NXT North American Champion Damian Priest vs. Timothy Thatcher with the title on the line.

- WWE has announced Paul Heyman, Jey Uso and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar for next week's edition of The Bump on the WWE Network and all digital platforms. The Bump airs at 10am ET each Wednesday.