WWE NXT may be coming to The ThunderDome soon.

There's been at least some talk of holding the next NXT Takeover event at the Amway Center in Orlando on Sunday, October 4, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The ThunderDome set up would be used if they go with that arena for the venue.

Takeover will be held at the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL, if they don't go with the Amway Center. Takeover would be the ThunderDome debut for NXT if they go with the arena in Orlando.

Takeover is currently scheduled to feature NXT Champion Finn Balor defending against the winner of next week's Gauntlet Eliminator Match. Kushida is the first name confirmed for that 5-man match. Takeover will likely also feature NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai vs. the winner of next Wednesday's Battle Royal, featuring Shotzi Blackheart, Kacy Catanzaro, Indi Hartwell, Aliyah, Dakota Kai, Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley, Tegan Nox, Raquel Gonzalez, Kayden Carter, and Xia Li.

Stay tuned for more on plans for the Takeover event on October 4.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

