WWE NXT will return to its normal timeslot on the USA Network tonight, with a loaded line-up topped off by Finn Balor's return to the show as NXT Champion.

WWE has also announced two title matches for tonight's show. NXT North American Champion Damian Priest will make his first title defense against Timothy Thatcher, and NXT Tag Team Champions Breezango will grant a rematch to Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner of Imperium.

WWE has announced the following for tonight's show:

* Finn Balor kicks off his second run as NXT Champion

* Killian Dain and Drake Maverick vs. Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish

* NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai vs. Shotzi Blackheart in a non-title match

* NXT Tag Team Champions Breezango vs. Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner with the titles on the line

* NXT North American Champion Damian Priest vs. Timothy Thatcher with the title on the line

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.