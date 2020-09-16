WWE NXT Superstar Denzel Dejournette has been given a new ring name - Desmond Troy.

We noted earlier this month how WWE filed to trademark two new names "Desmond Troy" and "Ashante Adonis." It was recently revealed that the former Tehuti Miles is now using the Adonis name, and now we know that Dejournette will be using the Troy name moving forward.

Tonight's NXT episode on the USA Network saw Troy lose a fairly quick match to Tommaso Ciampa.

The post-match angle saw Jake Atlas confront Ciampa over the recent attack on NXT TV. Atlas issued a warning to Ciampa and teased a match between the two on next Wednesday's show.

WWE first hired Troy back in July 2018 due to his collegiate wrestling background. He debuted in late October 2018 at a NXT live event, and made his NXT TV debut earlier this year in May, losing to Cameron Grimes. Troy also worked RAW earlier this year as an enhancement talent. He lost to Seth Rollins in early April on RAW, then lost to Sheamus a week later on SmackDown, and then lost to current WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley in late April on RAW.

