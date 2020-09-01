The WWE NXT Title is still vacant.

Tonight's NXT Super Tuesday Part 1 main event featured a Fatal 4 Way 60-Minute Iron Man Match for the vacant title, with Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Finn Balor. The match ended in a tie between Cole and Balor.

Most of the match had each competitor with 1 pin until Balor scored his second pin in the last few seconds after hitting a Coup de Grace on Ciampa. Cole immediately ran in and scored a pin on Balor by hitting the Last Shot. The bell then ran with Cole and Balor tied at 2 pins each.

Cole and Balor argued until NXT General Manager William Regal ran down and jumped in between them. Regal announced that next week's NXT Super Tuesday Part 2 episode will feature a Sudden Death Battle with Balor vs. Cole, one fight to the finish, and the winner will be declared the new NXT Champion.

As noted, NXT Super Tuesday Part 2 will also feature a Steel Cage Match between Mercedes Martinez and Rhea Ripley.

Stay tuned for updates on next week's show. Below are several shots of tonight's main event from the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL: