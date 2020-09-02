There have been talks of moving the weekly WWE NXT TV show to another night on the USA Network schedule.

It was reported today by @Wrestlevotes that over the past month or so, WWE officials have had discussions regarding a possible move from Wednesday nights. No decision is expected to be made any time soon, but talks are ongoing.

Last night saw the first NXT Super Tuesday episode air on the USA Network due to the NHL Playoffs. NXT will also air next Tuesday night but the show will return to the normal Wednesday timeslot on September 16. It was noted that the ratings for last night and next week's shows might have some impact on the decision to move NXT to another night.

There is no word on if they are considering Tuesday nights for the potential new home for NXT, or another night.

