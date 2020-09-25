The WWE NXT UK "Takeover: Dublin" event has been re-scheduled once again due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new date for the event is Sunday, June 20, 2021 at 4pm local time from the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland.

It's likely that the NXT UK brand will run another Takeover event before June 2021, possibly from the new NXT UK set at BT Sport Studios in London, England. The brand is now filming out of that location due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dublin date was likely re-scheduled until the summer of 2021 because that's one of the earliest dates officials feel like they will be able to return to Ireland. "Takeover: Dublin" was originally scheduled for Sunday, April 26 of this year, but it was changed to Sunday, October 25 due to the pandemic. Now it's been changed to June 20, 2021.

The next NXT UK Takeover event, which could be announced soon if they're planning one for London, is expected to feature Ilja Dragunov vs. NXT UK Champion WALTER.

Stay tuned for updates on the NXT UK brand, which is now two episodes into the official re-launch.