- As noted, WWE has officially announced the 2020 Draft for next month. It will begin during the SmackDown episode on October 9, and then wrap on the October 12 RAW episode. Above is the first promo for the big two-night event.

- WWE has officially announced the 2020 Hell In a Cell pay-per-view for Sunday, October 25, from WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, FL. Below is the official promo for the pay-per-view: