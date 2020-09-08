The latest addition to the WWE Podcast Network has been officially announced - Uncool with Alexa Bliss.

"Uncool" will premiere on Tuesday, September 22 on Apple Podcasts and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. Full length videos of each episode will be available the following week on the WWE Network and the WWE YouTube channel.

Bliss and her weekly guests will discuss their most nostalgic, cringeworthy and funny moments from before they were famous. Bliss' first guest on September 22 will be The Miz. Other upcoming guests include WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins, Lance Bass, Ryan Cabrera, James Iglehart, Taylor Hanson, Nikki Glaser, and Jon Heder.

"Uncool will take listeners down memory lane by reliving embarrassing, quirky tween moments and reminiscing about younger years while offering laughs along the way," said Bliss in the official press release for the show. "Fans will get to see just how cool it is to be uncool."

The WWE Podcast Network now features the following shows - Uncool with Alexa Bliss, The Bump, Feel The Power with The New Day, After The Bell with Corey Graves.

Below is the full announcement on "Uncool" sent to us by WWE today: