WWE Producer Sarah Stock was released today.

Stock was released as part of today's cutbacks, according to PWInsider. She was originally furloughed back in April.

Before her WWE career, Sarah Stock wrestled in Impact Wrestling as Sarita and as Dark Angel in CMLL and AAA.

As also reported today, WWE released WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco and "IRS" Mike Rotunda.

Stay tuned for more on the latest round of WWE releases.