Tonight's "In Your Face" edition of WWE RAW on the USA Network will air live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida with more build for WWE Clash of Champions.

WWE has announced a loaded line-up for tonight's show as they go up against competition from the NFL and the NHL. Announced for the show is SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits in a non-title match, RAW Women's Champion Asuka vs. Mickie James with the title on the line, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Keith Lee in a non-title match, and Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage match.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's show:

* Drew McIntyre goes one-on-one with Keith Lee

* Dominik Mysterio and Seth Rollins clash in a Steel Cage Match

* Raw Women's Champion Asuka defends against Mickie James

* The Street Profits battle Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura in a Champions vs. Champions Match

