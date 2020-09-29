Monday's live post-Clash of Champions edition of WWE RAW, featuring fallout from Sunday's pay-per-view with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre retaining over Robert Roode in the main event, drew an average of 1.822 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 8.5% from last week's 1.678 million viewers for the Clash go-home episode, which was also the lowest viewership since WWE ThunderDome was introduced, and the fifth-lowest viewership of the year. While it was down 29% from the same week last year, it was the third best audience for the show since July against strong competition from Monday Night Football.

For this week's show, the first hour drew 1.956 million viewers (last week's hour 1 - 1.746 million), the second hour drew 1.824 million viewers (last week's hour 2 - 1.692 million) and the final hour drew 1.687 million viewers (last week's hour 3 - 1.565 million).

RAW ranked #28 for the night in total viewership on cable, behind the NFL on ESPN, Monday Night Kickoff, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, The Five, Sportscenter at midnight, The Ingraham Angle, Special Report, Rachel Maddow Show, The Story, Your World, Last World, FOX News at Night, All In, Bill Hemmer Reports, Outnumbered, 11th Hour, Deadline: White House, America's Newsroom at 11am, Outnumbered Overtime, America's Newsroom at 10am, America's Newsroom at 9am, FOX & Friends, Reidout, Daily Briefing, Beat and Cuomo Prime Time.

WWE ranked #4 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.54 (+10% from last week). It was the third best number in the demo since June. The NFL game between the Chiefs and the Ravens the topped the night on the Cable Top 150, with a 4.60 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 14.019 million viewers.

Dancing With The Stars on ABC drew an average of 6.871 million viewers on broadcast TV in the 8pm hour while The Neighborhood drew 3.399 million viewers on CBS, the NHL Stanley Cup finals drew 2.877 million viewers on NBC, LA's Finest on FOX drew 2.415 million viewers on FOX and CW's IHeartRadio Music Festival special drew 520,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV.

Below is our 2020 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 2.385 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 2.030 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 20 Episode: 2.380 million viewers with a 0.83 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 2.402 million viewers with a 0.76 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 3 Episode: 2.168 million viewers with a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 2.337 million viewers with a 0.80 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 2.437 million viewers with a 0.79 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 2.210 million viewers with a 0.71 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 2.256 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Super ShowDown episode)

March 9 Episode: 2.163 million viewers with a 0.69 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 16 Episode: 2.335 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic (first-ever WWE Performance Center episode)

March 23 Episode: 2.006 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic (second WWE PC episode)

March 30 Episode: 1.924 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 6 Episode: 2.118 million viewers with a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania 36 episode)

April 13 Episode: 1.913 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic (return to live TV)

April 20 Episode: 1.842 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 27 Episode: 1.817 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 4 Episode: 1.686 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 11 Episode: 1.919 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Money In the Bank episode)

May 18 Episode: 1.757 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 25 Episode: 1.735 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Memorial Day episode)

June 1 Episode: 1.728 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 8 Episode: 1.737 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 15 Episode: 1.939 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Backlash episode)

June 22 Episode: 1.922 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Championship Edition)

June 29 Episode: 1.735 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 6 Episode: 1.687 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 13 Episode: 1.561 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 20 Episode: 1.628 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Extreme Rules episode)

July 27 Episode: 1.617 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 3 Episode: 1.715 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 10 Episode: 1.722 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 17 Episode: 1.643 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 24 Episode: 2.028 million viewers with a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-SummerSlam episode)

August 31 Episode: 1.900 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Payback episode)

September 7 Episode: 1.725 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Labor Day episode)

September 14 Episode: 1.689 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic (In Your Face edition)

September 21 Episode: 1.678 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 28 Episode: 1.822 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Clash of Champions episode)

October 5 Episode:

2019 Total: 125.746 million viewers over 52 episodes

2019 Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 149.628 million viewers over 53 episodes

2018 Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers over 52 episodes

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode