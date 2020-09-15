Mickie James is reportedly fine and did not suffer a shoulder injury during last night's WWE RAW loss to RAW Women's Champion Asuka.

It was just reported by Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Radio that multiple sources are saying the referee simply screwed up the finish. Mickie is not injured. It's believed that the referee thought Mickie was hurt, so he called the match, but he was just wrong and it was too late to go back on the call.

As noted earlier today, there was some speculation that James may have suffered a shoulder injury in the finish, based on tweets from Lance Storm and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. That is not the case. Last night's finish saw the referee call the match while Mickie was down in the Asuka Lock. The call came out of nowhere and seemed to confuse everyone involved. It was then announced that the referee ruled that James could not continue the match. The referee could be seen checking on Mickie at ringside during the post-match in-ring angle between Zelina Vega and Asuka. Now we know that she is fine and not injured, according to Alvarez.

WWE never announced any kind of injury for James but their official website did explain the finish with the following in their official RAW recap:

"Realizing that this could be her last chance at a championship, Mickie James left it all in the ring against The Empress of Tomorrow. But although Mickie James was ready for Asuka, Asuka was also ready for her. The Raw Women's Champion locked on the Asuka Lock, and despite James' best efforts to fight out, the referee ruled her unable to continue and awarded the match to Asuka."

Mickie joked about the incident on Instagram overnight. She re-posted a screenshot of the awkward face she made while in the submission and wrote, "Not... Like... This... [broken heart emoji]"

