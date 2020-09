Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Michael Cole welcomes us to WWE ThunderDome. He's joined by Corey Graves.

- We go right to the ring for the return of The Dirt Sheet. The Miz and John Morrison welcome us to the segment and do their introductions.