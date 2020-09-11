Tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX will air from the Amway Center in Orlando with more build for the WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view on September 27.

WWE has announced that Jeff Hardy will defend the Intercontinental Title against AJ Styles on tonight's show. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley will address her recent turn on Sasha Banks, and Bray Wyatt will introduce a "new friend" to the Firefly Fun House.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's show:

* Bayley to address last week's vicious attack on Sasha Banks

* Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles set for Intercontinental Championship showdown

* Bray Wyatt to unveil newest creation on "The Firefly Funhouse"

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.