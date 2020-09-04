Tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX episode will air live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, featuring fallout from WWE Payback.

New WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will address the WWE Universe on tonight's show, with manager Paul Heyman at his side. Reigns' opponent for WWE Clash of Champions on September 27 will be determined by a Fatal 4 Way with Sheamus vs. King Baron Corbin vs. Matt Riddle vs. Big E.

The WWE website originally advertised a Triple Threat yesterday afternoon, but Sheamus was added to the match before the announcement was sent out over WWE's social media platforms.

Tonight's SmackDown will also feature a Payback rematch with new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defending against Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley. The winners will then defend against The Riott Squad at Clash of Champions.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's show:

* Roman Reigns to address the WWE Universe with Paul Heyman by his side

* Big E, Matt Riddle, King Corbin and Sheamus will battle for Universal Title opportunity

* Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax set for championship rematch against Bayley & Sasha Banks

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.