Tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX episode will be headlined by a Samoan Street Fight as the build for WWE Clash of Champions continues.

The Street Fight will see Jey Uso and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns face King Baron Corbin and Sheamus. There will also be a big appearance by Sasha Banks this week, who is returning to address the recent attack by her former partner, SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley.

WWE has announced the following for tonight's show:

* AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs. King Baron Corbin and Sheamus in a Samoan Street Fight

* Alexa Bliss hosts "A Moment of Bliss" with guest Nikki Cross

* Sasha Banks addresses the recent attack by SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.