This week's WWE 205 Live episode saw Mansoor return to in-ring action to continue his undefeated run on the cruiserweight brand.

Mansoor defeated enhancement talent Colby Corino in the second match of the night. Video from the bout can be seen above. Corino is an indie wrestler who has been used at some WWE TV tapings this summer, including RAW Underground. Colby is the son of wrestling veteran Steve Corino, who works as a WWE Performance Center Coach.

This was Mansoor's first appearance since a six-man match he worked during the 205 Live episode on July 24. His last singles match came during the 205 Live show on July 17, a win over Tehuti Miles. The announcers on this week's show noted that Mansoor is undefeated on 205 Live, since his debut in November 2019.

Mansoor has had the following 205 Live wins since debuting, which came the week after his singles win over current SmackDown Tag Team Champion Cesaro at WWE Crown Jewel 2019 in his home country of Saudi Arabia - The Brian Kendrick on November 8, Miles on July 3, Miles on July 17, then the six-man on July 24 that saw him team with Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch for a win over Ever-Rise and Miles, and now Corino.

This week's 205 Live opener saw Ariya Daivari defeat Miles by pinfall. After the match, Daivari offered his hand for a shake, as the returning Kendrick did to Miles last Friday night. However, Daivari pulled a "sike!" and yanked his hand back before Miles could shake it, which led to words between the two cruiserweights.

This week's 205 Live main event featured Legado del Fantasma attacking the headliners of the show and destroying them, standing tall to close the show. WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde hit the ring during Lorcan and Burch vs. Ever-Rise, which was a rematch from last week's show, won by Lorcan and Burch. The heel NXT stable took out all four tag team wrestlers, using a steel chair and other moves on all of them. They also put duct tape over Matt Martel's mouth and stomped away on Chase Parker. 205 Live went off the air with Legado del Fantasma standing tall in the middle of the ring.

In more news from Friday's 205 Live episode, this week's announce team saw Drew Gulak return to the announce table with lead announcer Vic Joseph. Corey Graves joined Joseph last week, likely to sell the squash loss to Braun Strowman from last week's SmackDown.

