- The above video is the 2019 SmackVille match between Shinsuke Nakamura and Mustafa Ali. Nakamura won the match after he hit a Kinshasha.
- This Monday on WWE RAW, Braun Strowman will collide with Dabba Kato on RAW Underground, Keith Lee vs. Drew McIntyre, a triple threat tag team match to determine who the Street Profits' WWE Clash of Champions challengers are, and more.
This Monday on #WWERaw, Braun Strowman COLLIDES with the undefeated @dabbakato on #RawUnderground, @realkeithlee has another golden opportunity against @dmcintyrewwe, a HUGE #TripleThreat Tag Team throwdown determines the #StreetProfits' #WWEClash of Champions challengers... and MORE!
- John Morrison shared a photo of him and former NXT Champion Karrion Kross at the gym.
Morrison wrote, "Just crushed back & bis with @wwekarrionkross at @powerstrengthgym?? #TheWiderYouGrow ????"
