- The above video is the 2019 SmackVille match between Shinsuke Nakamura and Mustafa Ali. Nakamura won the match after he hit a Kinshasha.

- This Monday on WWE RAW, Braun Strowman will collide with Dabba Kato on RAW Underground, Keith Lee vs. Drew McIntyre, a triple threat tag team match to determine who the Street Profits' WWE Clash of Champions challengers are, and more.

Below is a photo WWE shared on Instagram:

- John Morrison shared a photo of him and former NXT Champion Karrion Kross at the gym.

Morrison wrote, "Just crushed back & bis with @wwekarrionkross at @powerstrengthgym?? #TheWiderYouGrow ????"

Below is the photo: