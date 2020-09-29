The NBA Finals, featuring the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat, gets underway on Wednesday. As seen in the video above, several WWE Superstars were asked to make their series predictions ahead of Game 1 of the best-of-seven series.

Monday Night Raw star Keith Lee had a rather elaborate answer. "When it comes to football, I just love the sport and love watching defenses, which is what I played. However, I've always had a team to root for in basketball since my sophomore year. And that's the Los Angeles Lakers, which answers your question with no further questions," said the Limitless One.

Liv Morgan, Lana, and Natalya also picked LeBron James and the Lakers to win the championship. "I'm gonna go with LeBron," said Liv.

Although Dolph Ziggler refused to bet against LeBron winning his fourth NBA title, he said he loves an underdog story and would be rooting for Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat. "As you know, I'm an L.A. guy now and live there. Its hard to bet against LeBron because he's so awesome. But I like an underdog story, so good luck, LeBron," he said.

Titus O'Neil also picked the Lakers. "I know my boy UD [Udonis Haslem] has been there for all the finals Miami have gone to. But I don't think his supporting cast is good enough to beat LeBron's supporting cast."

Backstage interviewer Kayla Braxton was the only one to definitively pick the Heat, "I don't like LeBron James, so I'm definitely going with Miami."

Meanwhile, Charly Caruso picked the Lakers to win the series in 6 games. Raw Tag Team Champions, The Street Profits, also picked the Lakers to win in 5 games.