The latest WWE survey went in-depth to ask fans about which WWE Superstars are their favorite, which should receive more or less TV, and how much fans would pay for a meet and greet.

It included names like: Mickie James, AJ Styles, KUSHIDA, Mia Yim, Elias, Kofi Kingston, Shotzi Blackheart, Pete Dunne, Roman Reigns, Bayley, Xia Li, Zelina Vega, Timothy Thatcher, Alexa Bliss, and numerous other WWE and NXT stars.

Fans were then asked how much they'd liked to see of each of these talents on TV (more, less, or the same). The section also had fans rate on a scale of 1-5 on a number of attributes like: Wrestling Skills, Mic Skills, High Flying, Phony, Snobby, Funny, Edgy, Boring, Attractive, Unstoppable, Authentic, and Entertaining Entrance.

Next up, the WWE Universe was asked how much they would pay for a meet and greet with the selections being: Less than $50, $50-$99, $100-$149, $150+, and I would not pay to meet this Superstar. This information is likely to help with WWE figuring out price points for a Cameo-like service after informing talent they couldn't use third-party services with any WWE affiliation. If WWE stars want to use something like Twitch or YouTube, they have to go by their real names.

Other sections included: which WWE and NXT programming people watch, and how they watch it (live on TV, DVR, on Hulu, clips on social media, etc), if they are subscribed to the WWE Network, and the last time WWE merchandise was purchased.

