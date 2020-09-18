WWE has announced a big Triple Threat tag team match for Monday's Clash of Champions go-home edition of RAW.

The match will see Dominik Mysterio and Humberto Carrillo vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy vs. Andrade and Angel Garza. The winners will go on to challenge RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits at WWE's "Clash of Champions: Gold Rush" pay-per-view.

Below is the updated listing for Monday's go-home RAW:

* Braun Strowman vs. Dabba-Kato in a RAW Underground fight

* Update on Randy Orton's condition going into Clash of Champions

* WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Keith Lee in a non-title match

Below is the updated card for the Clash of Champions pay-per-view on September 27:

Ambulance Match for the WWE Title

Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Nikki Cross vs. Bayley (c)

WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Match

Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

Lucha House Party vs. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura (c)

Triple Threat Ladder Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title

AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn vs. Jeff Hardy (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

