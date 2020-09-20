- Above is a behind-the-scenes look at the WWE 2K Battlegrounds commercial featuring WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley and Alex Bliss. The game released earlier this week on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, Steam and Stadia.

- WWE Network News reported WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle's appearance on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions is set to debut next Sunday after Clash of Champions on the WWE Network.

- WWE Untold: The Champ is Here — spotlighting the 2006 rivalry between Edge and John Cena — is now available on the WWE Network.

"Hometown battles, invading homes and slapping dads, being tossed in the Long Island Sound, cage matches, Last Man Standing matches, TLC matches, characters that were polar opposites," Edge wrote on Twitter. "Men behind the characters that had the same goal. Now on @WWENetwork? The Champ is HeRe."

