It was announced today that WWE's social media team won a FAXIE for the Overall Social Presence, beating out MTV's "Wild 'N Out" team and "When Calls the Heart Facebook Live" from Crown Media Family Networks. WWE Advanced Media Executive Vice President Jayar Donlan also won a FAXIE for Digital Executive of the Year.

The WWE 24 series came in third for the Use of Video/Moving Image award, while WWE's partnership with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society came in second for the Social Good Campaign award.

