Westside Xtreme Wrestling star Alexander James is the newest wrestler to be announced for Josh Barnett's Bloodsport.

James took to Twitter to comment about the announcement.

He tweeted, "This will be a big day for me. An unveiling of all the hard work I've put into becoming my perfect self since being in isolation. And finally a fitting platform to showcase my talents here in the states, and in a style best suiting my talents. Ready yourselves."

As noted earlier, Jon Moxley, Deonna Purrazzo, Josh Alexander, Homicide, Calvin Tankman, Chris Dickinson, "Grizzly" Kal Jak, Lindsay Snow, Erik Hammer, Tom Lawlor, and Killer Kelly will also be competing.

The only way to win matches is via knockout or submission. The traditional wrestling ring is replaced by a ring canvas with no ropes or turnbuckles.

The event will be taking place on October 11, 2020, at the Marion County Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana.

