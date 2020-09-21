Below are highlights from the latest Being the Elite:

* Brandon Cutler with The Young Bucks, who don't even want to talk about this week's show. Cutler tries to engage them, but they have nothing to say. Nick ends up giving the camera the middle finger and Cutler just ends the segment.

* John Silver and Alex Reynolds talking backstage, Britt Baker walks by and they try to recruit her. Silver and Reynolds talk up the group, say when they meet they bring fresh bread and cakes. Baker then says she's not actually a baker, that's just her last name. She tells them she's a dentist and the guys are confused, but keep trying to get her to join. "I'm not joining your stupid f---ing cult, and good luck with those Kool-Aid stains, you're going to need a pretty strong whitening for that."

* Cutler asks someone to hold them camera while he goes into Tony Khan's office to collect some of the money that Matt and Nick threw in there previously. Cutler tells the person he'll split whatever he finds in there. Cutler gets a small ladder and finds money that went up above the ceiling tiles. The cameraman says Tony is coming, Cutler responds "run" and we see him dashing down a hallway.

* Grayson tells Evil Uno he's going to kill John Silver for trying to frame him last week. Uno says there's so much paperwork when there's murder. Five chilling out in the background, drinking milk. Grayson says he's not afraid of him or anyone in this company! Anna Jay walks in and Grayson straightens up. She asks if everything is okay and he replies, "Yes, ma'am." Grayson then gets a bit louder with her and is taken out of the room by his ear for a talk.

* Colt Cabana looking for Dr. Sampson, but he's still not in his office. The AEW Athletic Trainer tells Colt that he's not in, Colt asks the trainer if he's ever worked on people's face before. He says he took a course in college, and that's good enough for Colt.

* At the bar, Luchasaurus talks away about history as Jungle Boy and Tay Conti listen. Cutler is next to him with his ring gear on, including his dragon mask. Conti asks about the dragon, which Luchasaurus says were made up. She then points to Cutler, Luchasaurus sees him and quickly leaves. Cutler takes off his mask and asks "What's his problem?"

* Back to Dark Order (Grayson, Uno, Five, and Ten with Anna hanging in the background) are chatting away. Silver then comes in on Reynolds' shoulders yelling and acting like Brodie Lee. "Who's got papers for me?! Who's got papers!" The actual Brodie Lee comes in yelling, and takes a look at what Reynolds and Silver are doing. He tells Silver to get down and barks at both guys. Trent's mom, Sue, shows up and asks what's going on. Everyone is suddenly calm and very nice to her. Sue brought treats for the group and everyone thanks her. Lee escorts her out of the room, comes back, and slams the bag of food on the ground. He begins yelling at Silver. Sue returns and asks what's going on, Lee says Silver doesn't like her food. Lee hands her some papers to throw at Silver, she does and they just flop to the floor, people start laughing, but Lee says to do it again! She throws them again and they lightly hit Silver. Lee tells Silver he better fall down for Sue! Silver flops down in fake pain.

* Clips shown of the Parking Lot Fight from Dynamite.

* Colt finally gets to see what his face looks like. The wrapping is taken off his head, and when he looks at himself in a mirror, he looks like Michael Nakazawa. Colt freaks out.

* Spooky music plays as we see a person bring out a voodoo doll with Santana's face on it. Cut to Santana and Ortiz talking elsewhere. The person sticks Santana with some pins and he starts freaking out as they are inserted. Ortiz gets the same and is in a lot of pain and throws up the "X" signal at Santana. Camera pans out and it's Sue doing the tormenting to Santana and Ortiz.

* Clip shown from last week's show of The Young Bucks double superkicking a referee, going to the back, and tossing a stack of cash to Tony Khan at Gorilla. Cut to Matt at home, looking at the news about them getting fined again — this time for $10,000. Nick sends Matt a message, "remember this?" and shows an old tweet from Matt: "One day we'll wrestle The Revival & everyone will rejoice. Remember this tweet." Matt looks to be considering it as the episode comes to a close.