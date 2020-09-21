WWE's Zelina Vega took to her Instagram recently to share some recent cosplay outfits that pay tribute to the online video games League of Legends and Overwatch.

Vega, who regularly streams herself playing games on Twitch, captioned the post - "Cosplays in bikinis coming sooooon #Dva of #overwatch and #Ahri of #leagueoflegends.. #cosplay."

Vega was also a recent guest on WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley's Table Talk, where she revealed what WWE superstar she wants to team up with to make a run for the women's tag team titles.

"Without hesitation, Nia Jax," Vega said. "So yes, I would absolutely, and I would want someone of her caliber on my side because, again, if anybody is known to seek out talent and the right kind of talent for the situation, it's me. So, I look at her as someone who is dominant and someone who's so good at her craft that we can really just bring the best out of each other. She can be the Ying to my Yang because we're very similar in ways. We're very different in a lot of ways, too. I mean, height is one of those things. But I can just see that now, and just that image alone, I think that's it. That's money right there."

You can read more from that interview here. Check out her cosplay post below: