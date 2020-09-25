WWE star Zelina Vega took to Instagram earlier this week to hype her upcoming RAW women's championship matchup against Asuka at this Sunday's Clash of Champions pay-per-view. Vega earned this opportunity by defeating former multi-time champion Mickie James on last night's episode of RAW.

As well as touting her victory, Vega promotes photographer Joey Wright, who has shot Vega and other WWE stars in the past. She wrote, "Mirror, mirror in my hand, who's in high demand and #1 contender for the Women's Championship on the #RAW brand?! You guessed it! #LaMuneca. More photos to come, @joeywrightphoto and @joeyp_photo killllled this shoot. Just wait! You ain't seen nothin yet. Consider this.. a checkmate."

Vega also recently spoke to Sports Illustrated to illustrate how much she connects with her character. During the interview she stated,

"That's why I identify with Zelina. She's passionate, fiery and emotionally wounded," she stated during the interview. "In the story, I'm going to show Andrade and Angel Garza why they've been taking me for granted. But I'm going to show people a lot more than that. I'm going to prove everyone wrong that doubted me, and I'm going to prove that I am more than just a manager."

Check out her post below: