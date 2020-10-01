New #1 contenders to WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Breezango will be determined during tomorrow's NXT episode on the USA Network.

WWE has just announced that tomorrow's show will feature Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch with the winners becoming the new #1 contenders for a future title shot from Breezango.

As seen above, a new promo for this week's NXT episode teases more from returning Superstars Ember Moon, Toni Storm and Dexter Lumis. The promo asks what these three Superstars have in store for the future of the brand.

Stay tuned for more on this week's NXT episode and be sure to join us tomorrow night for live coverage at 8pm ET.