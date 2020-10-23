Abadon reportedly suffered a serious injury at Thursday's AEW Dynamite tapings.

It was reported by F4Wonline.com that Abadon suffered the injury during her match against Tay Conti, and she had to be hospitalized.

Word from the tapings is that Abadon's injury is serious. Full details on what happened are not available yet, but it was noted that she is expected to make a complete recovery.

Abadon lost her AEW debut against Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida on AEW Dark back in March, but she has won 5 straight matches since then. She has defeated Anna Jay, Skyler Moore, KiLynn King, Red Velvet and Dani Jordyn. All of those matches aired on Dark episodes, except for the win over Jay.

Abadon vs. Conti was taped for next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite episode, but there's no word on if it will be nixed due to the injury.

Stay tuned for more on Abadon's injury and status.