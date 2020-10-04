AEW announced this Tuesday's episode of Dark features 11 matches. The show begins at 7 pm ET on AEW's YouTube channel.
Below is the full lineup:
* Will Hobbs vs. Ryzin
* Sean Dean vs. Angelico (with Jack Evans)
* John "4" Silver (with Dark Order) vs. QT Marshall (with Dustin Rhodes)
* M'Badu vs. Eddie Kingston
* Matt Sydal vs. Michael Nakazawa
* Brandi Rhodes (with Dustin Rhodes) vs. Kenzie Paige
* Lucha Brothers (with Eddie Kingston) vs. Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela
* Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Cezar Bononi and David Ali
* Skyler Moore vs. Big Swole
* Jurassic Express (with Marko Stunt) vs. Ray Rosas and Eric Watts
* Anthony Bowens and Lee Johnson vs. Chaos Project
