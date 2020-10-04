AEW announced this Tuesday's episode of Dark features 11 matches. The show begins at 7 pm ET on AEW's YouTube channel.

Below is the full lineup:

* Will Hobbs vs. Ryzin

* Sean Dean vs. Angelico (with Jack Evans)

* John "4" Silver (with Dark Order) vs. QT Marshall (with Dustin Rhodes)

* M'Badu vs. Eddie Kingston

* Matt Sydal vs. Michael Nakazawa

* Brandi Rhodes (with Dustin Rhodes) vs. Kenzie Paige

* Lucha Brothers (with Eddie Kingston) vs. Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela

* Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Cezar Bononi and David Ali

* Skyler Moore vs. Big Swole

* Jurassic Express (with Marko Stunt) vs. Ray Rosas and Eric Watts

* Anthony Bowens and Lee Johnson vs. Chaos Project

Here's a look at what's been announced for next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite.