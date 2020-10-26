AEW has announced Eddie Kingston vs. Matt Sydal for Wednesday's Dynamite episode on TNT.

On a related note, it was announced today that Dynamite in the UK will air one hour earlier due to the time change. The show usually airs at 1am on ITV, but will begin at midnight this week.

Stay tuned for more on this week's AEW Dynamite episode. Below is the updated line-up:

* The Inner Circle hosts Town Hall meeting to determine if MJF will join the group

* Eddie Kingston vs. Matt Sydal

* Cody Rhodes defends the AEW TNT Title against Orange Cassidy in a Lumberjack Match

* World Title Eliminator Tournament Semi-finals: Wardlow vs. Hangman Page

* World Title Eliminator Tournament Semi-finals: Penta El Zero M vs. Kenny Omega

