Welcome back in for another episode of AEW Dark. This week's card features 16 matches and coverage will begin at 7pm EST.

Shawn Spears vs. Christopher Daniels

Spears takes control early with the wrist lock. Daniels reverses momentarily before Spears takes it back. Spears doing a bit of show-boating and gets back to the action with a side headlock. Shoulder tackle off the ropes by Spears. Daniels counters with one of his own and capitalizes with a high collar suplex. Spears rolls to the outside and Daniels leaps over the ropes to take him out.

Spears reverses the Irish whip and sends Daniels into the barricade. Ref is counting and the guys get back in the ring. Spears with a double-axe handle. Daniels sent hard into the corner and Spears follows with a DDT. Spears looking for the C4, but Daniels counters. Spears misses the splash in the corner and Daniels takes advantage with some quick strikes. Sunset flip by Daniels is only good for a two count. Daniels goes up top and hits a diving cross-body. Cover and a near fall. Daniels looking for the Angel's Wings, but Spears counters. C4 attempt but Daniels counters. Sunset flip again is only good for two. C4 for the win.

Winner: Shawn Spears

After the match, Spears hits Daniels with another C4. Sky comes out for the save.

Brandi Rhodes vs. Kilynn King

Brandi goes to work focusing on the arm of King. King with a hammer lock reversal, but Brandi slips out lands a crucifix pin for the two count. King rolls through and gets one of her own for the near fall. Deep arm drag by Brandi. Shoulder tackle by King. Thrust kick by Brandi followed by a slingblade. Hard right shots exchanged by King and Rhodes. King with a kick to the midsection - hits the ropes and gets hit with A Shot Of Brandi for the win.

Winner: Brandi Rhodes

David Ali vs. Ricky Starks

Ali shoves Starks and Starks slaps him in return. Ali charges and gets slammed to the mat by Starks. Hard chop takes Ali off his feet and Starks keeps the pressure on by driving the knee into the throat of Ali. Starks sends Ali face first into the turnbuckle. Ali tries to fight back but can't. Starks with some quick offense but Ali finally hits a big dropkick. Ali going up top, but Starks cuts him off and hits a running boot to the side of the head. Roshambo for the win.

Winner: Ricky Starks

Scorpio Sky vs. Fuego Del Sol

Bell rings and a tie up will start this match. Sky with the early advantage. Del Sol shows some agility with a backflip counter out of the wrist lock. Sky is sent to the ropes and trips up Del Sol. Front chancery lock, but Del Sol counters out with a snap mare. Russian leg sweep by Sky followed by a back breaker. Cover and a two count. Hard rights by Sky and a big uppercut. Abdominal stretch now by Sky in the middle of the ring. Del Sol manages to escape and hits an arm drag and a dropkick.

Sky rolls out of the ring to regroup and Del Sol with a flip over the ropes to take out Sky. Inside the ring, cross-body by Del Sol - cover and a near fall. Roll up by Del Sol and another two count. Neck breaker by Del Sol - cover and another two count. Del Sol misses the dropkick off the ropes and Sky hits a sharpshooter for the finish.

Winner: Scorpio Sky

Shawn Spears' music hits after the match but he doesn't show up.

Aaron Solow vs. Luchasaurus

Luchasaurus tosses Solow off on the lockup attempt. Solow comes back with the lariat, but Luchasaurus doesn't budge. Headbutt from the big man followed by body shots. Stalling suplex from Luchasaurus. The action spills to the outside and Solow connects with a spinning DDT. Back in the ring and Solow hits a double stomp. Cover and a two count. Solow going up top but gets caught in the choke slam attempt. Solow counters and hits a superkick. Tail whip by Luchasaurus. Choke slam and moonsault press for the win.

Winner: Luchasaurus

Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison vs. The Butcher & The Blade



