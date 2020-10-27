It's Tuesday - you know what that means. Time for another overloaded card of 15 matches on AEW Dark and coverage will begin here at 7pm EST. Check out the card below and get the conversation started.

Tonight on #AEWDark, we have a stacked 15 match card set & ready to go! Watch via our Official YouTube Channel at 7e/6c ?? https://t.co/rQt36U8MoE pic.twitter.com/N2ZTBzhyZJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 27, 2020

Taz, Excalibur and Anthony Ogogo are on the call to start the show.

Top Flight vs. Evil Uno & Stu Grayson