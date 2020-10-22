Week 54 of the Wednesday Night War saw AEW Dynamite pick up another win over WWE NXT in viewership and ratings.

Wednesday's Dynamite episode drew 753,000 viewers (-8.8% from last week) on TNT, topping the 644,000 viewers (-1%) garnered by last night's NXT show on the USA Network by 17%, according to Showbuzz Daily. AEW ranked #65 in total viewership, while NXT ranked #69.

AEW ranked #13 in the Cable Top 150 for the 18-49 demo, while NXT ranked #56. AEW drew a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (tied with last week) while NXT drew a 0.16 (-6%) in the same demo this week. Last week's AEW show drew a 0.30 rating while the NXT episode drew a 0.17 in that demographic.

Last week's Dynamite episode drew 826,000 viewers and ranked #15 in the Cable Top 150, and #60 in viewership. Last week's NXT episode drew 651,000 viewers and ranked #51 in the Cable Top 150, and #71 in viewership.

NXT did not make the Cable Top 50 for the third week in a row, ranking at #56 this week and #51 last week. AEW tied with the October 7 show, which went up against the Vice Presidential Debate,as the lowest Wednesday viewership since July 9. AEW also tied with last week's show for the lowest 18-49 demographic since the July 15 show. This was the second lowest NXT viewership since August 12. NXT's 18-49 demo rating this week was tied with the October 7 show, which went up against the VP Debate, as the worst rating since August 12.

Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150, with a 0.47 rating. Tucker Carlson Tonight also topped the night on cable in viewership with 5.330 million viewers.

The MLB World Series on FOX topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 8.950 million viewers. The World Series game also took the #1 spot in the 18-49 demographic with a 2.3 rating.

Below is our 2020 NXT Viewership Tracker:

January 1 Episode: 548,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 8 Episode: 721,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 15 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 22 Episode: 769,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 29 Episode: 712,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Worlds Collide/Royal Rumble episode)

February 5 Episode: 770,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 12 Episode: 757,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 19 Episode: 794,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

February 26 Episode: 717,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 4 Episode: 718,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 11 Episode: 697,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 18 Episode: 542,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WWE PC episode with no live matches)

March 25 Episode: 669,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 1 Episode: 590,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 8 Episode: 693,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 15 Episode: 692,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 22 Episode: 665,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 29 Episode: 637,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 6 Episode: 663,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 13 Episode: 604,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 20 Episode: 592,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 27 Episode: 731,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 3 Episode: 715,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 10 Episode: 673,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 17 Episode: 746,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 24 Episode: 786,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 1 Episode: 792,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Great American Bash Night 1)

July 8 Episode: 759,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Great American Bash Night 2)

July 15 Episode: 631,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 22 Episode: 615,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 29 Episode: 707,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 5 Episode: 753,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 12 Episode: 619,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 19 Episode: 853,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (No AEW competition)

August 26 Episode: 824,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (No AEW competition)

September 1 Episode: 849,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Tuesday Airing, No AEW competition)

September 8 Episode: 838,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Tuesday Airing, No AEW competition)

September 16 Episode: 689,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 23 Episode: 696,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 30 Episode: 732,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 7 Episode: 639,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

October 14 Episode: 651,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 21 Episode: 644,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 28 Episode:

2019 Total: 10.209 million viewers over 13 episodes

2019 Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

Below is our 2020 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 1 Episode: 967,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 8 Episode: 947,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 15 Episode: 940,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Bash at the Beach episode)

January 22 Episode: 871,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 29 Episode: 828,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 5 Episode: 928,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 12 Episode: 817,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 19 Episode: 893,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 26 Episode: 865,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 4 Episode: 906,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Revolution episode)

March 11 Episode: 766,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 18 Episode: 932,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Limited crowd episode)

March 25 Episode: 819,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 1 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 8 Episode: 692,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 15 Episode: 683,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 22 Episode: 731,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 29 Episode: 693,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 6 Episode: 732,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 13 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 20 Episode: 701,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 27 Episode: 827,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 3 Episode: 730,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 10 Episode: 677,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 17 Episode: 772,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 24 Episode: 633,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 1 Episode: 748,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 1)

July 8 Episode: 715,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 2)

July 15 Episode: 788,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fight for the Fallen)

July 22 Episode: 845,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 29 Episode: 773,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 5 Episode: 901,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 12 Episode: 792,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 22 Episode: 755,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Saturday Airing, No NXT competition)

August 27 Episode: 813,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Thursday Airing, No NXT competition)

September 2 Episode: 928,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (No NXT competition)

September 9 Episode: 1.016 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic (No NXT competition)

September 16 Episode: 886,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 23 Episode: 835,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 30 Episode: 866,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 7 Episode: 753,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 14 Episode: 826,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Anniversary Episode)

October 21 Episode: 753,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 28 Episode: