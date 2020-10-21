Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW Dynamite, beginning at 8 pm ET. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

Click the refresh button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

* Penta El Zero M vs. Rey Fenix (AEW Tournament Match)

* Kenny Omega vs. Sonny Kiss (AEW Tournament Match)

* Colt Cabana vs. Hangman Page (AEW Tournament Match)

* Wardlow vs. Jungle Boy (AEW Tournament Match)

* Britt Baker in action

* Private Party vs. John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. The Butcher & The Blade vs. The Young Bucks (Winners face AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR at Full Gear)

* MJF and Chris Jericho "Le Dinner Debonair" segment