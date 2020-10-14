Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW Dynamite, beginning at 8 pm ET. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

* Jon Moxley (c) vs. Lance Archer with Jake Roberts (AEW World Championship)

* FTR (c) with Tully Blanchard vs. Best Friends (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

* Cody (c) with vs. Orange Cassidy (AEW TNT Championship)

* Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Big Swole (AEW Women's World Championship)

* Miro and Kip Sabian with Penelope Ford in action

* MJF to make a big announcement