Tonight's AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Below is the current lineup:

* Penta El Zero M vs. Rey Fenix (AEW Tournament Match)

* Kenny Omega vs. Joey Janela (AEW Tournament Match)

* Colt Cabana vs. Hangman Page (AEW Tournament Match)

* Wardlow vs. Jungle Boy (AEW Tournament Match)

* Britt Baker in action

* Private Party vs. John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. The Butcher & The Blade vs. The Young Bucks (Winners face AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR at Full Gear)

* MJF and Chris Jericho "Le Dinner Debonair" segment