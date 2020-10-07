Tonight's AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Below is the current lineup:

* Chris Jericho's 30 year celebration

* Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico)

* Brian Cage (c) with Taz vs. Will Hobbs (FTW Championship)

* Brodie Lee (c) vs. Cody (Dog Collar Match for the AEW TNT Championship)

* FTR (c) with Tully Blanchard vs. TH2 (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

* Big Swole vs. Serena Deeb