Tonight's AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.
Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.
Below is the current lineup:
* Chris Jericho's 30 year celebration
* Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico)
* Brian Cage (c) with Taz vs. Will Hobbs (FTW Championship)
* Brodie Lee (c) vs. Cody (Dog Collar Match for the AEW TNT Championship)
* FTR (c) with Tully Blanchard vs. TH2 (AEW World Tag Team Championship)
* Big Swole vs. Serena Deeb