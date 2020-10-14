Tonight's AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.

Below is the current lineup:

* Jon Moxley (c) vs. Lance Archer with Jake Roberts (AEW World Championship)

* FTR (c) with Tully Blanchard vs. Best Friends (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

* Cody (c) with vs. Orange Cassidy (AEW TNT Championship)

* Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Big Swole (AEW Women's World Championship)

* Miro and Kip Sabian with Penelope Ford in action

* MJF to make a big announcement