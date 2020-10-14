Tonight's AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.
Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.
Below is the current lineup:
* Jon Moxley (c) vs. Lance Archer with Jake Roberts (AEW World Championship)
* FTR (c) with Tully Blanchard vs. Best Friends (AEW World Tag Team Championship)
* Cody (c) with vs. Orange Cassidy (AEW TNT Championship)
* Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Big Swole (AEW Women's World Championship)
* Miro and Kip Sabian with Penelope Ford in action
* MJF to make a big announcement