Tonight's AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.
Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.
Below is the current lineup:
* Inner Circle Town Hall Meeting to decide if MJF joins the group
* Eddie Kingston vs. Matt Sydal
* Cody (c) vs. Orange Cassidy (Lumberjack Match for the AEW TNT Championship)
* Wardlow vs. Hangman Page (World Title Eliminator Tournament Semis)
* Kenny Omega vs. Penta El Zero M (World Title Eliminator Tournament Semis)
* Excalibur interviews AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR and The Young Bucks
* Serena Deeb (c) vs. Leyla Hirsch (NWA Women's World Championship)