Tonight's AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.

Below is the current lineup:

* Inner Circle Town Hall Meeting to decide if MJF joins the group

* Eddie Kingston vs. Matt Sydal

* Cody (c) vs. Orange Cassidy (Lumberjack Match for the AEW TNT Championship)

* Wardlow vs. Hangman Page (World Title Eliminator Tournament Semis)

* Kenny Omega vs. Penta El Zero M (World Title Eliminator Tournament Semis)

* Excalibur interviews AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR and The Young Bucks

* Serena Deeb (c) vs. Leyla Hirsch (NWA Women's World Championship)