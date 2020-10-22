Serpentico has officially signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling, Inside The Ropes has confirmed.

He made his debut for the company on March 18th. He's been a regular for AEW Dark and has had sporadic appearances on Dynamite. His most recent Dynamite appearance was in a tag team match with Luther to face Chris Jericho and Jake Hager.

In September, he made his PPV debut, where he faced Joey Janela at the All Out Buy-In.

Serpentico spoke exclusively with Inside The Ropes and confirmed the news.

"SNAKEMAN is ALL ELITE! I've been under a deal for a few months now. This is going to sound like I'm playing favorites because I work for the company now but I'm beyond grateful to work for a company that cares so much for the people that work for them. Before signing I was already made to feel at home. (h/t to Inside The Ropes). "Everyone has been very welcoming and you can practically go to anyone for advice/pointers/critiques and they all have been so helpful. It never comes from a negative place. They really want the company to grow and I'm glad to be part of the team."



