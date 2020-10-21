AEW just announced that Joey Janela has been pulled from tonight's Dynamite show due to being exposed to someone who had COVID-19 at a recent indie event.

"AEW and Joey Janela learned today that he had exposure to a known COVID-19 positive person at an independent show. For that reason we are pulling him until such time as he is cleared to return consistent with our protocols," AEW announced on Twitter.

Janela was scheduled to face Kenny Omega in a first round match for the World Title Eliminator Tournament on tonight's Dynamite show. AEW has announced that Janela is being replaced by Sonny Kiss for that match.

As previously reported, Janela faced AJ Gray at GCW The Last Resort this past Friday. Gray revealed today that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Stay tuned for more on Janela's condition and be sure to join us for live Dynamite coverage at 8pm ET.

