AEW star Jake Hager is set to make his MMA return later this month.

Hager is scheduled to face fellow undefeated heavyweight Brandon Calton at Bellator 250 on Thursday, October 29 from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, according to MMAJunkie.

This will be Hager's 4th professional MMA fight. He currently has a MMA record of 2 wins, 0 losses and 1 no contest. His last fight came on October 25, 2019 at Bellator 231, a NC fight with Anthony Garrett. That fight ended after an inadvertent groin strike from Hager. Calton has a MMA record of 2 wins and 0 losses.

Bellator 250 will air on the CBS Sports Network after the prelims air on CBSSports.com. The Hager vs. Calton fight will air as a part of the preliminary card.