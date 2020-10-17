- Above is the latest Shot of Brandi with Brandie Rhodes and AEW star Sonny Kiss. Strawberry daiquiris and strawberry cookies were on the menu.

- NJPW Strong streamed last night on NJPW World. Below are the results from the show:

* Misterioso defeated Danny Limelight

* Hikuleo defeated TJP

* PJ Black defeated Alex Zayne

* Jeff Cobb and David Finlay defeated KENTA and Chase Owens

- AEW looks to be building towards a match or possible feud between Penelope Ford and Big Swole. After Big Swole lost this week to AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida, Ford interrupted Swole's backstage interview with Alex Marvez, saying "nice match, loser."

Ford then followed up with a video to Swole on social media.

"I do know how it feels to lose to Shida, but it's the way that you did it — so pathetic," Ford said. "Because at least when I lost, people were still talking about Penelope Ford. So, when are you going to realize this women's division doesn't revolve around Big Swole? And it never well. Go take your seat at the losers table, I'll pour you a big, tall glass of get the hell over of it. And if you have a problem with that, I have no issue making you stay there."

"Painted Woman, you've been passed around from table to table like a hot plate," Big Swole wrote back. "You're sarcasm with a back handspring, holla at me when your lady nuts drop. Hussy."

