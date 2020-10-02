- The official AEW Twitter account is now located at @AEW. They previously used @AEWrestling as their handle. Today the promotion has been tweeting throwback shots to mark one year since TNT aired the first-ever AEW Dynamite episode on October 2, 2019.

- AEW has announced that The Lucha Bros will face Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela during next Tuesday's Dark episode on YouTube. Below is new video of Eddie Kingston delivering some harsh words for Kiss and Janela on behalf of Rey Fenix and Pentagon:

Next week on #AEWDark, It's the Lucha Bros @PENTAELZEROM & @ReyFenixMx vs. @SonnyKissXO & @JANELABABY.

But, @MadKing1981 has some harsh words for Kiss & Janela.



WATCH Dark this Tuesday via our Official YouTube Channel at 7e/6c ?? https://t.co/rQt36U8MoE pic.twitter.com/aUU7UcXopm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 2, 2020

- Today marks 30 years since Chris Jericho worked his first pro wrestling match. Just two months after beginning at the Hart Brothers School of Wrestling, Jericho debuted at the Moose Hall in Ponoka, Alberta, Canada on October 2, 1990. He wrestled Lance Storm to a 10-minute time limit draw. They formed a tag team called Sudden Impact shortly after that match.

Jericho, who will celebrate his 30 year career on next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite episode, took to Instagram today to mark the major milestone. He also plugged his "The Complete List of Jericho" book that is coming out soon. Jericho also talks in-depth about his debut match on the latest episode of his "Talk Is Jericho" podcast.

"30 years ago today I had my first match against Lance Storm in Ponoka, Alberta!! Amazing to think it's been that long ago, but what an incredible journey I've had! Please listen to Talk Is Jericho and hear Lance Storm and I discuss that first match, how we got booked, my first pair of Stryper influenced tights, the Moose Hall venue, what we got paid, why I got heat for wearing black boots, how I chose my ring music, why I was billed from "Kasper, Wyoming", who else was on the card and an exclusive watch-along of our first bout by Lance and I! And stay tuned for info about my new book The Complete List Of Jericho, a chronicle of EVERY match I've ever had featuring exclusive top ten lists, never before seen photos and info you've never seen or read anywhere else! Most importantly thanks to everybody that's ever watched one of my matches, bought a shirt or approached me to say hi. You guys helped make me what I am today and I'll always appreciate and never forget that," he wrote on Instagram today.

Jericho will also be in action next Wednesday as he teams with Jake Hager to face Luther and Serpentico. The match is important to his career celebration as he is friends with Luther and worked with him in Japan several years ago. You can see Jericho's full Instagram post with throwback photos below: