Indie wrestler AJ Gray announced today he's tested positive for COVID-19, although isn't experiencing any symptoms.

"Well, I got some bad news...Last COVID test just came back and I tested positive," Gray wrote. "I don't really have any symptoms at all, but I'm still stuck on a 14 day quarantine, so yeah...this blows. ... It's hella inconvenient right now cause boy I need to be at work, but it is what it is. I'm finna crack my blinds and look out my window like I'm locked up."

This past weekend, Gray wrestled against Joey Janela at GCW The Last Resort, and faced The Great Scott at HMW/New Texas Pro Texas Grand Prix (Week 3). Janela is scheduled to wrestle Kenny Omega in the eight-man tournament on tonight's AEW Dynamite.

Gray also worked a number of events during this month's GCW The Collective, but noted he had tested negative three times since that weekend.

